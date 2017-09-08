As 2017 moves toward its final quarter, Boeing’s sales dominance over its European competitor Airbus is becoming more acute.

As of the end of August, US-based Boeing has racked up gross orders for 451 commercial aircraft*, valued at approximately $73 billion, more than double the sales for Airbus, which has logged gross orders for 261 commercial aircraft through Aug. 31, valued at $36.5 billion. Taking cancellations and conversions into account, Boeing has a net total of 384 new commercial aircraft ordered for the year-to-date, compared to a 215 net total for Airbus.

In August, Boeing’s biggest orders came from Singapore-based BOC Aviation (10 737 MAX 10s, valued at $1.2 billion) and Tokyo-based Japan Investment Adviser Co., Ltd., (JIA), which ordered 10 737 MAX 8s for its leasing arm JP Lease Products & Services (JLPS), valued at $1.1 billion. Turkish carrier SunExpress Airlines, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, ordered seven 737 MAX 8s during the month, valued at $787 million.

Airbus’ major booking for the month came from Hungary’s Wizz Air, which ordered 10 A321ceos, valued at $1.2 billion.

As of Aug. 31, Boeing has 5,665 commercial aircraft in its backlog. Airbus’ backlog stands at 6,690 commercial aircraft, which the manufacturer said represents approximately nine years of production at current rates.

Boeing delivered 63 commercial aircraft to 25 airlines and nine lessors during the month, bringing its year-to-date count to 460 deliveries. Airbus delivered 46 commercial aircraft to 22 airlines and nine lessors, boosting the company’s full-year delivery tally to 397.

Boeing’s August deliveries included five aircraft to Southwest Airlines (four 737-800s and its first 737 MAX 8—the first of the model to be delivered to a US carrier as well as being the first of 150 MAX 8s Southwest will use to integrate and turnover its all-737 fleet); China Eastern Airlines took delivery of four 737-800s; and three aircraft each were delivered to China Southern Airlines (all 737-800s), United Airlines (two 737-800s and a 787-9) and Xiamen Airlines (all 737-800s). Boeing delivered five 777-300ERs during the month including two to Emirates Airline and one each to Air China, EVA Air and Kuwait Airways. Three 787-8s were delivered including two to Air India and one to Singapore’s Scoot Tiger Air. Additional 787-9 deliveries during the month included two to US lessor ILFC, and one each to Air China, Air Lease Corp., American Airlines, Norwegian and Saudi Arabian Airlines.

Airbus deliveries in August included three aircraft each to China Eastern (two A330-300s and an A321ceo), China Southern (two A321ceos and an A320ceo) and Lufthansa (two A355-900 XWBs and an A320neo). The company delivered five additional A350-900s during the month with one each to Dublin-based lessor AerCap (bound for Hong Kong Airlines), Kuwaiti lessor ALAFCO (bound for Thai Airways), Cathay Pacific Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Vietnam Airlines. Additionally, Emirates took delivery of the carrier’s 56th fully owned A380.

*Note: ATW does not count military, government or private customer orders or deliveries in its commercial aircraft tallies. All quoted order values are based on current list prices.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com