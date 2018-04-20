GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) has taken delivery of the first Boeing 737-800 converted freighter (BCF). The initial aircraft will be operated by Sweden-based West Atlantic Group.

“The additional capacity and Next-Generation efficiency offered by this new aircraft will deliver real benefit to our customers,” West Atlantic CEO Fredrik Groth said. “With the 737-800BCF we expect to improve reliability, lower aircraft operating costs, and provide a better environmental footprint.”

West Atlantic will receive four 737-800s within the next 11 months. Once delivered, the company will operate 23 Boeing 737 cargo variants.

“This freighter type is an important complement to our portfolio as we support our customers across expanding air cargo markets,” GECAS SVP & manager-cargo aircraft group Richard Greener said as the aircraft was handed over at East Midlands Airport, UK.

Boeing’s Current Market Outlook forecasts that over the next 20 years, customers will need more than 1,100 standard-body converted freighters.

“The 737-800BCF brings customers the next generation of freighters,” Boeing global services VP-commercial services Mike Fleming said. “For the first time, operators get one-stop shop support throughout the lifecycle of a standard-body freighter—originally manufactured by Boeing, converted by Boeing and supported by Boeing.”

The 737-800BCF carries up to 23.9 tonnes (52,800 lbs.) and has a range of 2,000nm (3,750 km). It will primarily be used to carry express cargo on domestic and short-haul routes.

Twelve pallet positions provide 4,993 cubic ft. (141.4 cu m) of cargo space on the main deck of the 737-800BCF. This will be supplemented by two lower-lobe compartments, combined providing more than 1,540 cu ft. (43.7 cu m) of space for further cargo.

Existing passenger versions will be modified at facilities located near conversion demand, including Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services and Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering (also known as STAECO), in China. Modifications include installing a large main-deck cargo door, a cargo-handling system and accommodation for up to four non-flying crew members or passengers.

Boeing has received 45 orders and commitments from seven customers for the 737-800BCF, including YTO Airlines (China), China Postal Airlines, GECAS (Ireland), Air Algerie, LAS Cargo (Colombia), Cargo Air (Bulgaria) and an unannounced customer.

