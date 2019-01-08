Boeing reported deliveries of 806 commercial aircraft in 2018, exceeding its previous record-high delivery total of 763 in 2017, and surpassing rival Airbus’ 800 commercial jet deliveries for the past year.

The US manufacturer delivered 89 commercial aircraft to airlines and lessors in December, including 51 737 MAX family aircraft, 12 737-800s, four 737-900ERs, one 767-300 freighter, four 777 freighters, and 17 twin-aisle 787s.

The biggest delivery customers for the month all took delivery of single-aisle 737 MAX models, with Dallas-based Southwest Airlines and India’s SpiceJet each receiving five aircraft and Dallas-Fort Worth-based American Airlines and lessor GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) receiving four.

Boeing reported a total of 893 net orders for 2018, 203 of which were firmed in December. Airbus’ net orders for 2018 as of Nov. 30 totaled 375 aircraft; the manufacturer is expected to release its accumulated full-year 2018 order details imminently.

“In a dynamic year, our production discipline and our supplier partners helped us build and deliver more airplanes than ever before to satisfy the strong demand for air travel across the globe,” Boeing president and CEO Kevin McAllister said Dec. 8.

Boeing increased 737 production in mid-2018 to 52 aircraft per month, reflecting a seven-year order backlog. Nearly half of 2018’s 737 deliveries were 737 MAXs, including the first MAX 9s, the company said. Boeing also boosted production of its 787s, delivering 145 of the twin-aisle aircraft by year-end.

Boeing’s 893 net orders for the year came to $143.7 billion in sales, at current list prices. The company noted particularly strong sales for its twin-aisle aircraft, with 218 orders placed during the year, including 109 787s and 51 777s. Boeing’s 737 aircraft racked up 675 net orders over the year, the company said.

“Another year of healthy jet orders continues to support our long-term forecast for robust global demand that will see the commercial airplane fleet double in 20 years,” Boeing SVP-commercial sales and marketing Ihssane Mounir said.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com