Boeing has created an internal “innovation cell” called Boeing HorizonX, which will focus on transformative aerospace technologies, innovative manufacturing and new business models, the company said April 5.

To launch the group, Boeing HorizonX announced it had made venture investments in two early-stage technology companies: Washington DC-based virtual reality software developer Upskill and Kirkland, Washington-based alternative propulsion aircraft developer Zunum Aero.

Boeing HorizonX will be led by Steve Nordlund, previously Boeing VP of strategy for Boeing Defense, Space & Security. The group will operate as part of Boeing’s Corporate Development & Strategy arm, with an additional reporting alignment to the company’s Engineering, Test & Technology division.

“Boeing HorizonX is tasked with ensuring we are fully engaged with opportunities from early-stage companies, market trends and emerging technologies while also fostering more rapid and effective internal innovation,” Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said.

Upskill is the developer of enterprise software for augmented reality wearables, or “smart glasses,” that can offer enhanced productivity, quality and safety in manufacturing, field service and logistics, Boeing said.

For the Zunum Aero investment, Boeing HorizonX partnered with New York-based JetBlue Airways’ technology ventures arm, JetBlue Technology Ventures. Zunum Aero is developing “hybrid to electric” aircraft “that sip fuel only when they have to, will use even less over time as batteries upgrade and will one day go completely without,” according to its website.

“Boeing HorizonX is investing in Zunum because we feel its technology development is leading [the] emerging and exciting hybrid-electric market space,” Norlund said. “This technology and customer approach has the potential to transform the market for small, short-haul aircraft that can use smaller regional airports.”

Zumum has been actively engaged with the FAA since 2014 to drive development of certification standards for electric aircraft. According to the company, “a complete set of standards for electric aircraft are expected by 2018, and the first electrics are likely to certify in 2020, in time for the first Zunum aircraft to roll off a production line.”

“Our goal is to be part of a disruptive force rather than the one being disrupted and we seek new technologies that look to change the game,” JetBlue Technology Ventures president Bonny Simi said. “We believe that Zunum and its quiet, environmentally-friendly aircraft will light up a vast network of underutilized airports and reinvent regional travel.”

"The Boeing HorizonX team will build on Boeing's advanced technology and … aerospace expertise in design, development and manufacturing while bringing in outside perspectives and leveraging the speed and agility of a wide range of companies and research organizations," Boeing Corporate Development & Strategy chief technology officer and SVP Greg Smith said.

