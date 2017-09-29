Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg has voiced support for President Dnald Trump’s tax reform initiatives, noting “there’s a wide variety of opinions on tax reform but we know it’s a big enabler. It will unleash the economic horsepower in this country.”

Muilenburg made the comments Sept. 27 during a forum hosted by The Atlantic in Washington DC.

“[Tax reform is] certainly good for companies like Boeing, even better for the thousands of companies that are in our supply chain and for the millions of jobs that it’ll generate,” Muilenburg said. “And [the president] understands that. Having a business voice at the table and understanding the connection between what the government does and what can amplify business and grow jobs, I found that to be very refreshing and very productive.”

Muilenburg said he did not know Trump “really at all” before the election, but found an opportunity for communication opened following the then-president-elect’s Dec. 6 tweet about cancelling an Air Force One contract Trump said was “out of control, more than $4 billion.”

Recalling that day, Muilenburg said Boeing took Trump’s tweet seriously but knew Boeing was not under contract for a new Air Force One.

“It created an opening for us to have a conversation … it is time to replace the current presidential aircraft. The airplanes that are flying today are 747-200s , which in my nomenclature is a very old 747.”

In other comments, the Boeing chairman talked up future commercial passenger technology in development, such as Mach six or higher hypersonic flight, low-earth orbit space travel and urban taxis.

“Think about it, a mile a second. Imagine being able to connect, anywhere in the world, in almost two hours. That’ll happen. In my lifetime,” Muilenburg said. “Think about going up about a hundred miles in the atmosphere into low earth orbit, for travel around the earth and destinations. Today we have the International Space Station, but in the future we’ll have space hotels, we’ll have space manufacturing facilities, zero-gravity, low-gravity manufacturing. And once you have enough destinations in space, it’ll create efficient transportation infrastructure.”

“You think today about connecting between cities with traditional commercial airplanes, at some point we’ll have small flying taxis in dense urban areas … with three dimensional highways,” Muilenburg said. “We just launched a ‘GoFly’ competition across the globe where we’re offering $2 million to whoever can bring the most capable [and] implementable urban taxi solution. I think ultimately we will see a breakthrough there. The technology’s clearly doable … [it’s] really autonomous technology that allows you to navigate in complex environments, the ability to sense and avoid, all the things that a driver would normally do, but being able to do that in the air, and in a dense urban environment.”

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com