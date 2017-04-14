Boeing is confident its 737 MAX family will have further sales success with low-cost carrier (LCCs) in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly versions with higher capacity and density. The US manufacturer already has some notable MAX customers among Asian LCC and hybrid carriers. Malindo Air is scheduled to be first delivery customer for the 737-8, and parent Lion Air Group is scheduled to take first delivery of the -9. Vietjet is among the major customers for the high-density -200. The ...
