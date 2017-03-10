Boeing's largest February order came from an unidentified customer for five 787-9s, a $1.3 billion transaction.

Boeing logged firm orders* for 42 commercial aircraft in February, valued at approximately $5 billion, and delivered 49 commercial aircraft, matching rival Airbus’s commercial delivery total for February. Airbus did not record any commercial aircraft orders in February.

All seven of Boeing’s February orders were from unidentified customers, the largest of which was an order for five 787-9s, a $1.3 billion transaction. A separate unidentified customer ordered 10 737-800s on Feb. 21, valued at $960 million, while a third unidentified customer ordered nine 737 MAXs (variant unspecified) on Feb. 16, valued at $990 million. An additional 18 737-800s were ordered by the other four customers.

Boeing’s commercial deliveries during the month went to 23 airlines, eight lessors and one unidentified customer, nearly identical to Airbus’ February deliveries to 23 airlines and eight lessors.

Boeing’s February deliveries included seven 737-800s to Irish low-cost carrier (LCC) Ryanair, and three aircraft each to LCC Norwegian (all 737-800s), Dallas-based Southwest Airlines (all 737-800s) and US-based Air Lease Corp. (two 737-800s and a 777-300ER).

American Airlines and Spanish carrier Air Europa each took delivery of a 787-8 during the month.

Air Canada, Air China, Etihad Airways, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, US-based CIT Leasing Corp. and one unidentified customer all took delivery of a 787-9.

Air Lease Corp., Emirates Airline, Kuwait Airways, Swiss International Air Lines and Chicago-based United Airlines each took delivery of a single 777-300ER aircraft during the month. For 737-900ERs deliveries, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines received two and Seattle-based Alaska Airlines received one.

*Note: ATW does not count military, government or private customer orders or deliveries in its commercial aircraft tallies. All quoted order values are based on current list prices.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com