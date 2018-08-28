A rapid expansion in aircraft fleets is expected to give the Asia-Pacific region the highest growth rate for all types of aviation workers over the next 20 years, according to a new Boeing report. The manufacturer predicts Asia-Pacific will account for 33% of global demand for pilots, as well as 34% of technicians and 36% of cabin crewmembers. In each case, the Asia-Pacific rate is significantly ahead of that for North America, the region with the next-highest anticipated need. ...
