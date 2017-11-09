Boeing completed its acquisition of Virginia-based advanced aerospace platforms and autonomous systems manufacturer Aurora Flight Sciences Nov. 8.

Boeing intends to keep Aurora as an independent operating model under its Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology arm. As a subsidiary, the company will be renamed Aurora Flight Services, A Boeing Company. Terms of the acquisition deal were not disclosed.

Boeing plans to utilize Aurora to further development of autonomous systems technologies behind future robotic aircraft and aerospace vehicles.

“Our [combined] teams will advance the development of autonomy for our commercial and military systems,” Boeing CTO and SVP-Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology Greg Hyslop said when the acquisition of Aurora was announced in early October.

“[With] Boeing, our … technologies of long-endurance aircraft, robotic co-pilots, and autonomous electric VTOLs will be transitioned into world-class products for the global infrastructure,” Aurora Flight Services CEO and founder John Langford said at the time.

