The first Boeing 787-10, BOE1, completed its first flight from the Boeing facility in North Charleston, South Carolina, on March 31. The flight took off at 9:30 a.m. local time and landed at 2:35 p.m., just over five hours later.

Boeing test & evaluation captains Tim Berg and Mike Bryan piloted the aircraft. The flight reached 20,000 ft. at a speed of 383 kts., or 441 mph.

In a post-flight press conference Berg and Bryan said they “enjoyed the whole day. “Berg said, “We had a great plan, we had a great team and we had a great jet. We did exactly what we wanted to and it performed exactly like we thought it would. And that’s about as perfect as it gets for a test pilot.”

The weather in Charleston had been dubious through the morning, with heavy cloud cover and spits of rain. At about 9 a.m., the clouds parted and the sun appeared, creating an ideal window for the aircraft’s takeoff.

At about 9:20 a.m., the -10 appeared before thousands of Boeing employees and guests and made a slow taxi/photo shoot before rounding the runway start point and commencing with its takeoff into a now clear and blue sky.

Boeing rolled out the first 787-10 from its plant in North Charleston, the exclusive site for 787-10 final assembly, in a Feb. 17 ceremony attended by US President Donald Trump.

Singapore Airlines is the global launch customer for the 787-10 and has ordered 30 of the aircraft, with intent to buy another 19, according to Boeing VP and GM 787 Airplane Development Ken Sanger. Boeing expects to begin deliveries in the first half of 2018. United Airlines is the North American launch customer and has ordered 14 of the variant, with the first delivery expected in Q4 2018. All totaled, nine customers have ordered 149 787-10s to date, including Air France-KLM (7 on order), Air Lease Corporation (25), All Nippon Airways (three), British airways (12), Etihad Airways (30), EVA Air (18), and US lessor GECAS (10).

The 787-10 is an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, and is powered by Rolls Royce Trent-1000 TEN engines. It has a range of 6,430 nautical miles, a MTOW of 560,000 pounds (254,000 kg) and a cruise speed of Mach 0.85. It can seat 330 passengers.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com