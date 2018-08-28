E-commerce, overcrowded routes and new tourism demographics are just a few of the reasons behind strong demands for ATR aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region. ATR sales director Laurent Janitza told ATW the Franco-Italian turboprop manufacturer has received an increased number of requests for information and discussions from more airlines in recent years. He said there are a couple of all-jet airlines in the region looking to establish a turboprop fleet. According to Janitza, ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"ATR sees strong demand for aircraft in Asia-Pacific" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.