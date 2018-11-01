European aircraft manufacturer ATR is confident there are market opportunities for turboprops in South Korea, even though such aircraft have yet to gain a foothold there.

ATR has talked with a range of potential operators in South Korea, ATR director-sales Jean-Daniel Kosowksi said. Among these is a regional jet operator that is interested in adding turboprop aircraft and a proposed startup that plans to fly ATR aircraft, Kosowski told Aviation Daily during the recent Association of Asia Pacific Airlines annual assembly.

There are believed to be no turboprops in commercial service in South Korea, making it one of the few Asian countries where turboprops have yet to make inroads. However, there are market niches—domestic and international—that would be well-suited to turboprops, Kosowski said. ATR believes turboprops are the most cost-effective option on routes of up to 1 hr. and 15 min.

Most domestic transport links in South Korea, both air and rail, are oriented north-south. Some of these trunk routes are more suitable for larger jets, but creating new east-west links would be a good opportunity for turboprops, Kosowski said. For such routes, a 45 min. flight could replace multiple-hour road trips.

Korean authorities are encouraging more air service to regional destinations, and smaller South Korean airports could benefit from links to other cities without the need for connections. Airports with international service could add domestic feeder flights.

Turboprops could make thinner international routes feasible, Kosowski said. Some southern Japanese cities are within an hour’s flight time from cities in the south of the Korean peninsula, and Chinese routes could also be within range from the northern part of South Korea. In this way, smaller South Korean cities could gain international services without having to connect in the congested Seoul airports.

