US cargo specialist FedEx Express’s 2017 order for new-build ATR 72-600 freighters has ignited interest in the freight industry for both new and used cargo versions of the turboprop, the manufacturer said.

ATR believes the order, comprising 30 new ATR 72-600s plus 20 options, has triggered a surge of interest from the sector.

“When we announced the FedEx order, the market response was absolutely amazing,” ATR CEO Christian Scherer said. Interest came from companies ranging from what he described as “a big internet order company whose name starts with A” to smaller operators that typically fly on behalf of larger cargo integrators such as DHL.

While ATR had two-and-a-half years to develop the FedEx Express aircraft, Scherer said he was certain that more ATRs will be converted for freight use in the near future. The new-build freighter design was “a big engineering job, because we’re building a brand-new fuselage,” he said.

The broad design was frozen, Scherer said at ATR’s annual press briefing in Toulouse. Some detailed requirements were still being finalized, but effectively “the FedEx spec is frozen and locked.”

Some potential customers wanted refrigeration facilities; others wanted accommodation for a couple of personnel in the fuselage. “These will all be variations that come along later,” Scherer said, adding, “There’s one established supplemental type certificate holder [for such conversions] and another in the process of being certificated, so you will see some competition in this field.”

He did not believe there would be a conflict in freighter orders between new-build versions and converted older aircraft. “I don’t think so, because we saw an incredible influx of inquiries for used and converted aircraft after FedEx announced its order for new aircraft.

“People have said: ‘This is a size, with a payload-range signature, that we would like to look at.’”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com