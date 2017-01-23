Turboprop manufacturer ATR logged orders for 36 aircraft and delivered 80 aircraft in 2016, generating a $1.8 billion turnover.

During the 12-month period, ATR received orders for 34 ATR 72-600s and 2 ATR 42-600s. The 80 deliveries represented the third-highest level on record, in turn creating the second highest turnover for ATR.

However, this represents a marked drop in performance in comparison with 2015, when ATR logged 76 orders—more than double the 2016 final tally—and delivered 88, generating a record $2 billion turnover.

ATR CEO Christian Scherer described 2016 as a “globally difficult year in the regional aircraft market” and said “the environment is getting tougher.”

Despite challenging market conditions, ATR’s backlog stands at three years of production and the manufacturer has retained a market share of above 35% in the 50- to 90-seat segment since 2010.

Since its creation, ATR has sold over 1,500 aircraft and its operator base comprises 200 airlines in nearly 100 countries.

