The ATR 72-500 turboprop has gained certification from Transport Canada.

The regulatory clearance gives ATR access to the Canadian market in the 68-78-seat turboprop sector, which is currently dominated by Montreal-based Bombardier’s Q400.

Kanata, Ontario-based First Air, which primarily serves Canada’s Arctic region, operates the smaller ATR 42-500, which the airline configures with 42 seats.

“Obtaining this certification will allow us to expand the operational scope of our family of aircraft,” ATR SVP-engineering Alessandro Amendola said in a statement, noting that ATR turboprops “have proven that they are the perfect match for challenging markets, such as Canada, where their ability to fly in extreme cold, icy weather conditions, take off and land on unpaved and short runways, and their unrivalled performance are invaluable.”

ATR said there are about 40 ATR turboprops flying commercially in Canada, but none in the ATR 72-500’s size-range.

