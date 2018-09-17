ANA's first Airbus A380 takes off from Toulouse, France, on its maiden flight to Hamburg, Germany.

The first A380 for Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) completed a maiden flight from the Airbus final assembly line (FAL) in Toulouse, France to the manufacturer’s site in Hamburg, Germany.

The aircraft is now being prepared for cabin installation and painting in the airline’s special A380 livery.

ANA Holdings placed a firm order for three A380s in 2016, becoming the first customer for the very large aircraft in Japan. First delivery is scheduled for early 2019; the A380 will initially be operated on the Tokyo-Honolulu route.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@informa.com