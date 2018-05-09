Iran Air took delivery of its first new aircraft, an A321, from a historic 100-aircraft Airbus order in January 2017. The A321 was the first delivery of a 100-strong Airbus order, comprising 46 A320s, 38 A330s and 16 A350s.
Airbus expects to be bound by the Trump administration’s new prohibitions against selling US aircraft and parts to Iran even if Europe maintains a more business-friendly approach to the Persian Gulf nation, a top executive said. “In this case, they are two opposing forces, but the fact of the matter is we will follow the rules and that means we’re going to follow the sanctions and regulations; it’s as simple as that.” Airbus Americas chairman and CEO ...
