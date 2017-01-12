Airbus is evaluating a higher-density Airbus A380 layout and is seeking to cut the program’s fixed costs and slow down production to counter weak demand. In 2016, Airbus took just two A380 orders, prompting the European manufacturer to narrow future production to just one aircraft per month. At Dec. 31, the backlog for the type stood at 319 orders spanning 18 airlines. Emirates is by far the largest A380 customer, with 142 aircraft still to be delivered. “We are working very ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Airbus responds to weaker A380 demand" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.