Airbus reported 59 commercial aircraft delivered and 59 commercial aircraft booked, valued at approximately $10.6 billion in new orders, during May.

Following a slow start to 2017, Airbus is still playing catch-up to Boeing’s year-to-date firm order* totals. As of May 31, Airbus has 110 new orders booked, compared to Boeing’s 200, or $18.6 billion in sales versus Boeing’s $27 billion.

The two manufacturers are more closely aligned on the delivery front, with Boeing’s delivery total as of May 31 at 268 commercial aircraft, compared to Airbus’ 241.

Boeing delivered 55 aircraft in May and reported new firm orders for 13 commercial aircraft, valued at $3 billion. Additionally, Scandinavian leisure carrier Primera Air was unidentified as the customer behind an order for eight 737 MAX 9s originally placed in April, valued at $954 million.

Airbus received two blockbuster orders in May with China Southern Airlines’ May 10 order for 20 A350-900 XWBs, valued at $6.2 billion, followed by a May 11 order by Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines for 30 A321ceos, valued at $3.5 billion. Additionally, two undisclosed customers ordered five A320ceos and four A320neos during the month, respectively.

Boeing posted a major order early in the month with a booking for 10 787-9s from Canada’s second-largest airline, Calgary-based low-cost carrier (LCC) WestJet, valued at $2.7 billion. Boeing booked one other firm order during the month—an undisclosed customer’s order for three 737-800s, valued at $294 million.

Airbus delivered 59 aircraft to 32 airlines and eight lessors in May. The company’s major deliveries included four A320 family aircraft to Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation (three A320ceos, bound for China Eastern Airlines, Indonesian LCC Citilink and Indian domestic carrier Vistara Airlines, respectively, and one A321ceo bound for Finnair); and three aircraft each to Indonesian LCC Lion Air (all A320ceos bound for its subsidiary Batik Air), Hanoi-based LCC VietJet (all A321ceos), Hong Kong-based China Aircraft Leasing Group (CALC) (two A321ceos for Moscow-based Nordwind Airline and one A320ceo for Shanghai-based LCC Spring Airlines), and US-Irish lessor GECAS (two A320neos bound for Air India and Avianca Brazil, respectively and one A321neo bound for Virgin America).

Airbus delivered five A350-900 XWBs in May, including two to Singapore Airlines and one each to Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific, Taiwan-based China Airlines and Doha-based Qatar Airways. Additionally, all three of the major Gulf carriers—Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways—received a new A380 during the month.

Boeing delivered a total of 55 aircraft to 31 airlines, six lessors and one unidentified customer in May. Dublin-based LCC Ryanair again topped the monthly delivery tally with seven 737-800s received. Norwegian received three 737-800s.

Significant for Boeing in May was the first delivery of its re-engined 737 MAX aircraft as two 737 MAXs, a -8 and a-9, were delivered to Indonesia-based Lion Air Group. Malaysian carrier Malindo Air, a subsidiary of Lion Air Group, took delivery of the MAX 8 on May 16, and Lion Air Group took delivery of its MAX 9 on May 23. The delivery came a day after Boeing resumed flights of 737 MAX aircraft using CFM International LEAP-1B engines unaffected by an issue that prompted a suspension of all MAX flying the previous week. Boeing had suspended all 737 MAX flights May 10 after being informed by CFM, a GE Aviation/Safran Aircraft Engines joint venture, of a potential issue with the aircraft’s LEAP-1B engine. The suspension was implemented “out of an abundance of caution,” Boeing had said at the time.

Boeing delivered six 777-300ERS to six customers during the month (China Eastern, Emirates, Kuwait Airways, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, and an unidentified customer). Additionally, the company delivered three 787-8s (one each to Spain’s Air Europa, Ethiopian Airlines and Singapore Airlines’ LCC subsidiary Scoot) and nine 787-9s (two to Air Canada and one each to Etihad Airways, China’s Hainan Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Vietnam Airlines, German travel and tourism company TUI Group, Los Angeles-based lessor International Lease Finance Corp. [ILFC] and the formerly US-based lessor CIT Aerospace, now owned by Chinese conglomerate HNA Group).

*Note: ATW does not count military, government or private customer orders or deliveries in its commercial aircraft tallies. All quoted order values are based on current list prices.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com