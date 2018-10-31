Facing mounting issues in two major programs, Airbus has cut the manufacturer’s 2018 delivery target and said the company is working to “resolve certain commercial challenges on the A330ceo and the A380” by the end of the year. Airbus expects to deliver about 800 aircraft this year, the Toulouse-based manufacturer said Oct. 31 in updated guidance for the full year, compared to 703 for 2017. The 800 number is the same as the company previously planned, but now includes 18 ...