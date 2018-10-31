Delivery delays of Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines for the A330neo also contributed to Airbus’ lower delivery target.
Facing mounting issues in two major programs, Airbus has cut the manufacturer’s 2018 delivery target and said the company is working to “resolve certain commercial challenges on the A330ceo and the A380” by the end of the year. Airbus expects to deliver about 800 aircraft this year, the Toulouse-based manufacturer said Oct. 31 in updated guidance for the full year, compared to 703 for 2017. The 800 number is the same as the company previously planned, but now includes 18 ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Airbus lowers 2018 delivery target on A330, A380 issues" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.