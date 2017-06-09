Airbus has forecast a need for 34,170 passenger and 730 freighter aircraft, worth a combined total of $5.3 trillion, by 2036, according to Airbus’ latest Global Market Forecast 2017-2036 presented June 9.

Over the next 20 years, the Toulouse-based manufacturer said aircraft purchases will be driven by increasing numbers of first-time flyers, rising disposable income spent on air travel, expanding tourism, industry liberalization, new routes, and evolving airline business models.

Passenger traffic is set to grow 4.4% annually over the period, slightly less than the 4.5% estimated last year. That will still lead to a doubling of the wider commercial fleet to more than 40,000 aircraft, including older models remaining in service, Airbus stated in the report.

Over 70% of new aircraft are single aisle with 60% for growth and 40% for replacement of less fuel efficient aircraft.

In the single-aisle segment, such at the A320neo family, Airbus forecasts a requirement for some 24,810 aircraft valued at $2.4 trillion. Airlines are adding capacity by upsizing to the largest single aisle, the A321, which in 2016 represented more than 40% of single-aisle deliveries and over 60% of single-aisle orders.

In the twin-aisle segment, such as the A330 family, A350 XWB family and the A380, Airbus forecasts a requirement for some 10,100 aircraft valued at $2.9 trillion.

“The phenomenon of belly freight is going on, meaning a lot of cargo capacity is coming on line with the big twins [for example, Airbus A350 passenger aircraft],” Airbus COO-customers John Leahy told journalists at the Airbus media day in Toulouse.

A doubling in the commercial fleet over the next 20 years sees a need for 530,000 new pilots and 550,000 new maintenance engineers. Airbus has expanded its global network of training locations from five to 16 in the span of three years.

According to Airbus, air traffic growth is the highest in emerging markets—such as China, India, the rest of Asia and Latin America—and almost double the 3.2% per year growth forecast in mature markets such as North America and Western Europe. Emerging markets are currently home to 6.4 billion of the world’s 7.4 billion population, and will account for nearly 50% of the world’s private consumption by 2036.

“Flights are full. You don’t see an empty seat anymore next to you. We see 80% load factors right now,” Leahy said, adding that “middle-class numbers will almost double to nearly five billion ... in emerging economies where spending on air travel services is set to double.

Air travel is remarkably resilient to external shocks. “Traffic will double every 15 years, but not the capacity of airports like London Heathrow or Frankfurt,” Leahy said, adding that “10% of all passengers at London Heathrow travel on one of the 54 daily [A380] flights [to London Heathrow].”

The Asia-Pacific region continues to be an engine for growth, with domestic China set to become the world’s largest market. Over the next 20 years, Asia-Pacific is set to take 41% of new deliveries, followed by Europe with 20% and North America with 16%.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at