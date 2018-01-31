Airbus has confirmed it is looking at a further stretch of the A320neo family, but is unlikely to make a fast decision. “We are looking at further opportunities,” A320 family head Klaus Roewe said on the sidelines of the A321LR first flight event in Hamburg. “A further stretch is not out of reach.” Airbus has been studying its options in case Boeing goes ahead with the launch of the new mid-market airplane (NMA). High on the list is a larger version of the A321neo ...