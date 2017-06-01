Airbus and China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to further strengthen their collaboration on aviation and aerospace.

The MOU was signed in Berlin by Airbus COO and Commercial Aircraft president Fabrice Brégier and He Lifeng, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China.

Based on an already established agreement, Airbus said the two parties will support the development of engineering skills and technology innovation in China and also promote the integration of Chinese suppliers into Airbus’ global supply chain.

“The success of the industrial cooperation between Airbus and China makes itself a model of high-tech and win-win partnership between China and Europe,” Brégier said. “Together with our Chinese partners, we are confident in meeting the new challenges and opportunities and look forward to an even deeper and broader partnership.”

Cooperation between Airbus and China already includes the Tianjin A330 family aircraft completion and delivery center, which will deliver its first aircraft in September 2017 and the A320 family aircraft Final Assembly Line Asia, which will start assembly work of A320neo by the end of 2017.

“Both sides will continue the development of air transportation activities and to address China’s rapid aviation growth, tackling global issues such as environment and ATM, and broadening the partnership to include sectors like helicopters,” Airbus said in a statement.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com