Rival large commercial aircraft (LCA) manufacturers Airbus and Boeing both claimed minor victories June 9 after the latest World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling in their ongoing legal battle over improper government subsidies. As usual, the answer is in the eye of the beholder. Airbus stressed that the WTO has found the US to have “failed to comply” with certain rulings regarding Boeing in the transatlantic battle over commercial aircraft subsidies, which has lasted for more ...