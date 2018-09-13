ATR CEO Christian Scherer replaces Eric Schulz as Airbus CCO
Airbus is facing more leadership turmoil after chief commercial officer Eric Schulz resigned Sept. 13. The Toulouse-based manufacturer said in a statement that Schulz “decided to leave the company for personal reasons” without elaborating further. He is replaced by Christian Scherer (56), who has most recently served as CEO of ATR. His succession there has not yet been made public. Company sources said Schulz’ decision to leave came as a complete surprise. He has ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Airbus appoints ATR exec Scherer as CCO after Schulz resigns" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.