Airbus is facing more leadership turmoil after chief commercial officer Eric Schulz resigned Sept. 13. The Toulouse-based manufacturer said in a statement that Schulz “decided to leave the company for personal reasons” without elaborating further. He is replaced by Christian Scherer (56), who has most recently served as CEO of ATR. His succession there has not yet been made public. Company sources said Schulz’ decision to leave came as a complete surprise. He has ...