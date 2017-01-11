List prices for Airbus’ commercial fleet increased an average of 1% for 2017, Airbus announced Jan. 11. The price increase went into effect Jan. 1.

Airbus said the price increase was calculated according to the manufacturer’s standard escalation formula over the January 2016 to January 2017 period and takes into account materials and commodity prices.

A year ago, in January 2016, Airbus’ annual price increase averaged 1.1% across the company’s commercial aircraft product line.

The A380 remains Airbus’ most expensive commercial aircraft, with a price tag of $436.9 million. The ultra-large widebody accommodates 544 to 853 passengers and has a range of 8,200 nautical miles (14,800 km).

In Airbus’ mid-range A350 XWB family, the -800 variant is now priced at $$275.1million; the -900 costs $311.2 million; and the –1000 sells for $359.3 million.

Airbus’ least expensive commercial aircraft continues to be the single-aisle A318ceo, priced at $75.9 million. The narrowbody seats between 107 and 132 passengers and has a range of 3,100 nautical miles (5,700 km).

Airbus’ most in-demand models, the A320neo and the A321neo, are now priced at $108.4 million and $127 million, respectively.

Boeing’s list prices remain unchanged. The US-based manufacturer did not raise prices in 2016, and has maintained its commercial fleet pricing at 2015 levels. 2016 was the first time in seven years that Boeing refrained from instituting an annual price increase.

