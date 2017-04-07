Airbus logged firm orders* for 22 commercial aircraft from six customers in March, following a disappointing February in which the Toulouse-based manufacturer did not report a single new order. Orders for eight A320neos were reportedly canceled during the month, but the customer was unidentified. The company delivered 62 aircraft to 30 airlines and nine lessors.

Meanwhile, Boeing booked firm orders for 124 commercial aircraft from nine unidentified customers and reported cancellations of orders for 17 aircraft (14 737s and three 747s). Boeing delivered 70 aircraft in March to 29 airlines, seven lessors and two unidentified customers.

As of the end of the 2017 first quarter, Airbus has a gross total of 26 aircraft on its books for the year, valued at approximately $3.2 billion. Subtracting 20 cancellations so far this year, Airbus’ net total of new orders comes to six new aircraft. Airbus delivered 136 aircraft through March 31, an 8.8% increase over the 125 aircraft the company delivered in the year-ago quarter.

On the other hand, Boeing has racked up a gross commercial aircraft order total of 173 aircraft in the 2017 first quarter, valued at approximately $22.2 billion. Subtracting 28 cancellations so far this year, Boeing’s net commercial aircraft order tally totals 145 new aircraft. Through March 31, Boeing delivered 162 aircraft, down 5.3% from the 171 aircraft Boeing delivered in 1Q 2016.

Airbus’ largest March orders came from startup South Korean low-cost carrier (LCC) KAIR Airlines, which ordered eight A320ceos valued at $792 million, and Hong Kong-based China Aircraft Leasing Group (CALC), which ordered six A320ceos valued at $594 million.

Boeing’s March commercial aircraft orders all came from unidentified customers, the largest of which was a March 31 order for 41 737 MAX aircraft (variant unspecified), valued at approximately $4.5 billion. On March 25, a separate unidentified customer ordered 30 737 MAXs (variant unspecified), valued at approximately $3.3 billion, and on March 14 another unidentified customer ordered eight 777-300ER widebodies, valued at $2.7 billion.

Airbus’ major March deliveries included four aircraft to Irish lessor AerCap (two A320neos bound for Brazilian LCC Azul, one A320neo for China Southern Airlines, and one A350-900 for Guadeloupe-based Air Caraibes) and three aircraft each to Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation (two A320ceos, one of which is bound for Indonesian LCC Citilink, and one A321ceo bound for Finnair); China Southern Airlines (an A320ceo, an A321ceo and an A330-300); UAE-based International Airfinance Corp., lessor to Saudi Arabian Airlines (two A320ceos and an A330-300); and Indonesian LCC Lion Air (all A320ceos bound for its subsidiary Batik Air).

Additional March deliveries of A350-900 XWBs included two to Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and one each to China Airlines, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines and Vietnam Airlines. Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways each took delivery of a single A380 during the month.

Ryanair topped Boeing’s March delivery tally with seven aircraft received, all 737-800s. United Airlines took delivery of five 777-300ERs during the month, and Southwest Airlines received four aircraft, all 737-800s. Additionally, Boeing delivered three aircraft each to US-based Air Lease Corp. (all 737-800s); American Airlines (two 737-800s and a 787-8); BOC Aviation (two 737-800s and a 777-300ER); US-Irish lessor GECAS (two 737-800s and a 777-300ER); and Air France LCC subsidiary Transavia (all 737-800s).

Additional 787-8 deliveries in March went to Colombia-based Avianca and Ethiopian Airlines. Air Canada, Los Angeles-based lessor International Lease Finance Corp. (ILFC), Japan Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and an unidentified customer all took delivery of a single 787-9 variant during the month.

Emirates Airline and Kuwait Airways each took delivery of two 777-300ERs in March. Additional 777-300ER deliveries during the month went to GECAS, SWISS and an unidentified customer.

*Note: ATW does not count military, government or private customer orders or deliveries in its commercial aircraft tallies. All quoted order values are based on current list prices.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com