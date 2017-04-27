Airbus reported a 2017 first-quarter net income of €608 million ($653 million), up 52% from €399 million in the year-ago quarter. Total revenue for the quarter was €13 billion, up 7% year-over-year (YOY).

Commercial Aircraft revenues rose 13% YOY to €9.8 billion, with deliveries of 136 aircraft (Q1 2016: 125 aircraft) including a higher proportion of A350 XWBs. Net commercial aircraft orders amounted to six aircraft (Q1 2016: 10 aircraft), with the backlog comprising 6,744 aircraft as of March 31.

Commercial Aircraft’s adjusted EBIT was €281 million, down 31% YOY from €406 million, mainly reflecting the aircraft delivery mix, transition pricing and some higher ramp-up costs, according to Airbus.

Airbus said it made good progress on the A350 XWB with 13 aircraft delivered in the quarter.

“The program is on track to reach the monthly production target of 10 aircraft by the end of 2018,” Airbus said in a statement. “The level of outstanding work has improved in the industrial system and supply chain bottlenecks are also beginning to improve. A key area of focus remains recurring cost convergence, which is challenging, as the ramp-up pace accelerates.”

On the A320neo program, Airbus said a total of 26 aircraft were delivered to 14 customers. The first delivery of an A321neo occurred in April to Virgin America. Flight testing of the A319neo is now underway as the smallest member of the A320neo family, powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines, performed its maiden flight March 31.

“The A320neo is exceeding expectations; however, customers are experiencing a number of in-service issues that need to be resolved, in particular with the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine. The ramp-up will again be back-loaded this year to reflect the necessary time for the implementation of product improvements,” Airbus said in a statement.

Airbus CEO Tom Enders said, “Our first quarter performance doesn’t offer any big surprises: We are on track for our full-year EBIT and free cash flow objectives … New order activity was low in Q1 as predicted, but let’s not forget that our strong order book of over 6,700 commercial aircraft supports our ongoing production ramp-up. Program execution remains key for all our businesses.”

Linda Blachly lblachly@penton.com