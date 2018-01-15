UK-based aerospace supplier GKN is facing a takeover bid from turnaround specialist Melrose Industries.

GKN provides a wide range of components for Airbus and Boeing and is the world’s largest supplier of aircraft transparencies. It issued two profit warnings in 2017, partly related to the discovery of inventory irregularities at its US aerospace plants that could lead to write-offs in value of up to £130 million ($180 million). The second warning, in November, led to the departure of CEO-designate Kevin Cummings.

The £7 billion bid from London-based Melrose for 259-year-old GKN, which also produces automotive spares and has specialist operations such as powder metallurgy, was proposed last week. It was promptly rejected by GKN, which described it as “entirely opportunistic” and fundamentally undervaluing the company and its prospects.

Melrose has a history of purchasing under-performing industrial companies, overhauling them and then selling them on. GKN has its own plan to separate the aerospace and automotive divisions to improve the company’s profits.

The scene now seems set for a battle for one of the UK’s largest engineering companies, with the possibility of further potential acquirers also entering the fray. Under UK stockmarket rules, Melrose now has until Feb. 9 to make a firm bid for GKN, or to walk away from the deal for at least six months.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com