Lessor BOC Aviation has delivered a batch of three Airbus A320ceos to Chinese airline Zhejiang Loong Airlines. Zhejiang is a province in eastern China, immediately south of Shanghai.

Delivery to the carrier, known familiarly as Loong Air, is part of a five-aircraft lease placement from Singapore-based BOC’s orderbook. The first aircraft was delivered in October 2017.

The aircraft will support the carrier’s network growth plans in the rapidly expanding Chinese market, BOC Aviation MD and CEO Robert Martin said.

“The aviation industry is one of the most important priorities for the Zhejiang government, and Loong Air is well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities for growth,” Loong Air chairman Liu Qihong added, thanking the Zhejiang provincial government and Civil Aviation Administration of China for their support. “We look forward to further deepening our cooperation with BOC Aviation in the future.”

Zhejiang Loong Airlines was founded in 2011, began passenger services in December 2013 and is the only local airline to provide both passenger and cargo services in Zhejiang province. Based at Hangzhou Xiao Shan International Airport, it now has a fleet of 30 aircraft, according to its website, all are A320s except for three Boeing 737 freighters.

