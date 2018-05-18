Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation has delivered its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The aircraft, a 737 MAX 8 model, has gone to a new BOC client, Turkish leisure carrier Corendon Airlines.

“This delivery represents a number of significant milestones for us, with the aircraft being the first addition of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 to our fleet, the first Boeing 737 MAX 8 to be delivered into Turkey and our first delivery to Corendon Airlines,” BOC Aviation CCO-Africa, Americas and Europe Steven Townend said.

“With a further 83 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft on order, we will continue to provide our airline customers with aircraft that are modern, fuel-efficient and have a demonstrable record of fuel-savings and performance improvements,” he added.

Based at Antalya in southern Turkey, Corendon flies to 45 countries and 145 airports, offering service to European hubs from large cities across Turkey. The airline also operates charter and ACMI services with its fleet of 14 737-800 aircraft.

It is the first Turkish airline to operate the 737 MAX 8. It is scheduled to operate the 737 MAX 8 in revenue service May 19 from Antalya to Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

