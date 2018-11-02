Ireland-based capacity provider Stobart Air will lease two Embraer E190 regional jets to plug a gap in BA CityFlyer’s fleet and operate services from London City Airport.

Stobart Air, which also provides services for UK regional flybe and Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus, operates a fleet of three Embraer E195s, together with 13 ATR 72-600s, one ATR 42-600 and two ATR 42-500 turboprops.

It is leasing two additional, pre-owned E190s from Nordic Aviation Capital for three years to cover the new contract with BA CityFlyer. It replaces a UK regional carrier, Eastern Airways, whose contract to operate several London City services for British Airways’ regional subsidiary has just ended.

The aircraft will operate in BA CityFlyer colors, with Stobart cabin crew in BA uniforms.

A BA CityFlyer spokeswoman said the first E190 would operate until the end of summer 2019 and the second would arrive in January 2019. “That provides capacity for us in advance of us taking delivery of our additional four aircraft that will arrive next year,” she said. The carrier has four E190s scheduled to join the fleet in 2019, taking the total to 26 members of the Embraer E-Jet family.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com