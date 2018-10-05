The Russian government will provide a $146.2 million subsidy to the State Transport Leasing Co. (STLC) based on a decision signed Oct. 2 and published by the government Oct. 4.

The support will allow the company to keep lease payments and conditions for the airlines, said the government in a statement. STLC intends to purchase Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft and lease them to Russian regional airlines such as Rostov-on-Don-based Azimuth for deliveries between now and the end of 2019.

The Russian government has provided support for STLC several times. It added $77.1 million in funding in September 2016 and $17.3 million in November 2017 to support SSJ100 and Let L-410 acquisition. The lessor delivers aircraft to Russian regional airlines, like Rostov-on-Don Azimuth Airline.

