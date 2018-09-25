Russia’s State Transport Leasing Co. (STLC) plans to introduce an IT system developed by Connected Aircraft Enterprise (CAE) that will allow the lessor to monitor its fleet online.

STLC will get real-time information on aircraft location, including technical status, service and lease payments. The system will also analyze the use of maintenance reserves, line maintenance cost and maintenance reserves.

Flight and load factor statistics will allow STLC to better monitor operation and cost performance of the aircraft; the data will be used to support lessees to optimize aircraft utilization.

The first system will be used with Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) operators, including Azimuth Airline and Yamal Airline, followed by all STLC’s aircraft types and customers.

