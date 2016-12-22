Russia’s S7 Airlines has agreed to lease 17 used Embraer E170s from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), beginning in the first half of 2017.

In October, the Federal Air Transport Agency of the Russian Federation validated type certificates for Embraer’s E170 and E175 jets, which paved the way for Russian airlines to acquire the two aircraft types. S7 Airlines will be the first operator of the E170 in the country.

S7 Airlines CEO Vladimir Obyedkov said the new E170s will be based at the Novosibirsk Tolmachevo airport, “which is located well enough to serve as an efficient hub for other regions. The new type of airliners will allow us to launch flights from small and hard to reach cities, where the use of medium-haul aircraft is impossible.”

“Once again, GECAS joins Embraer to provide aircraft to the Russian market,” Embraer Commercial Aviation CCO Arjan Meijer said. “We welcome S7 Airlines to the growing E-Jets operators’ family. S7 is now the carrier with the largest network outside Moscow serving regional and intra-regional markets.”

