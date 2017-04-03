Russian air freight carrier AirBridgeCargo (ABC) Airlines has taken delivery of the first of two Boeing 747-8Fs under a long-term lease agreement with US-based lessor Intrepid Aviation. The second 747-8F is scheduled for delivery to ABC later this year. The deliveries are the culmination of Intrepid’s first transaction with the Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO)-based cargo carrier.

Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation also announced it had purchased two 747-8Fs, both to be delivered to ABC under long-term lease agreements. The transaction also marks BOC Aviation’s first leasing arrangement with ABC. BOC Aviation confirmed with ATW the 747-8Fs are secondhand aircraft purchased from Boeing Capital Corp.

As of Feb. 28, ABC had taken delivery of five 747-8Fs out of a direct order for seven of the aircraft placed in October 2014. The most recent deliveries were in June and September of 2016. ABC’s fleet of cargo aircraft comprises nine 787-8Fs, five 747-400ERFs, three 747-400Fs and three 737-400SFs.

ABC is part of the Russian air cargo conglomerate Volga-Dnepr Group. In addition to AirBridgeCargo, Volga-Dnepr owns air cargo carriers Volga-Dnepr Airlines and Atran Airlines.

