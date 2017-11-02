The Russian government will add RUB1 billion ($17.3 million) to the State Transport Leasing Co. (STLC) this year. The capital increase will allow the lessor to acquire five Let L-410 manufactured by Russia’s Ural Works of Civil Aviation. The agreement was signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev Oct. 27 and published by the government Nov. 2. Last year it was announced the state would invest in assembling the revived Let L-410 in the Ural region. The L-410 is manufactured by ...