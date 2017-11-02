L-410
The Russian government will add RUB1 billion ($17.3 million) to the State Transport Leasing Co. (STLC) this year. The capital increase will allow the lessor to acquire five Let L-410 manufactured by Russia’s Ural Works of Civil Aviation. The agreement was signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev Oct. 27 and published by the government Nov. 2. Last year it was announced the state would invest in assembling the revived Let L-410 in the Ural region. The L-410 is manufactured by ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Russia to invest in State Transport Leasing for L-410s " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.