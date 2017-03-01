Qatar Airways has reached an agreement with LATAM Airlines Group to lease four A350-900s for a period of 6-12 months.

The first of the four A350s will be put into service on the Doha-Munich route March 2, Qatar Airways said. The aircraft will retain LATAM’s livery and seating configuration, but will be staffed with by Qatar Airways pilots and cabin crew.

Qatar Airways owns a 10% stake in LATAM, South America’s largest airline company. Both carriers are members of the oneworld alliance.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said the LATAM A350s will allow the Doha-based carrier “to meet increasing customer demand in the short term in an innovative way.”

Qatar Airways has 14 A350-900s of its own. There is a contrast in seating configuration between the two airlines’ A350-900s: LATAM A350s have 339 seats, including 30 in business class, while Qatar Airways A350s have 283 seats, including 36 in business class.

