Scandinavian leisure carrier Primera Air received its first Airbus A321neo aircraft on April 16 and plans to begin using it soon on services from the UK to New York, Boston and Toronto, the airline said.

The aircraft is the first of three A321neos the Nordic low-cost, long-haul carrier is leasing from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) in 2018.

The A321neo has already made its first flights from Hamburg to Copenhagen and Billund, the airline said, which is jointly based in Denmark and Latvia and is part of the Primera Travel Group of travel agencies and tour agencies across Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Estonia.

The airline is tapping into the trend for increasing low-cost, long-haul flight options.

Primera Air president Andri Már Ingólfsson said: “We are witnessing changes in aviation as long-haul flights are becoming more available to everyone. This change is brought by the new narrowbody aircraft as A321neo and we are proud to operate it on our transatlantic flights.”

Primera Air will also lease a further five A321neos from other lessors, including two A321LRs, growing its fleet to eight aircraft this year and making it the launch operator of the extended range A321LR, which it will begin receiving later this year.

The A321neo will have a two-class layout with 16 premium and 182 economy seats.

Primera Air is opening new UK bases in Birmingham and London Stansted as well as one at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport to begin flights to New York, Boston, Washington DC and Toronto this spring, along with new routes from the UK to Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Barcelona and Chania.

Within the next two years Primera Air plans to increase its presence on current bases and to add new transatlantic routes and bases, helped by the 20 new Boeing 737 MAX 9s it has on order.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk