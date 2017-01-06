Danish regional aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has completed the acquisition of two ATR 42-600 and 23 ATR 72-600s from US-based Air Lease Corp. (ALC).

Since undergoing a change of ownership, NAC has been highly acquisitive and is acquiring the ATRs, as well as 25 Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft, from ALC among a raft of other deals.

NAC chairman Martin Møller announced the ATR deal, which was completed Jan. 5, 2017.

Møller added the aircraft bring with them an “impressive client list” of nine airlines. The 25 ATRs increase NAC’s total fleet to 380 aircraft, which are placed with over 70 airline customers.

At the time of the original announcement in January 2016, Air Lease said the ATRs had “served it well,” but turboprops represent less than 5% of its portfolio and it was disposing the fleet to focus on jet aircraft.

NAC has been on an acquisition spree since company founder Møller sold a majority stake to Swedish private equity group EQT in summer 2015, giving the lessor the financial muscle it needed to grow.

