Danish regional aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has acquired all the aircraft owned by Aldus Aviation Fund (AAF), comprising 29 Embraer E-Jets.

NAC has managed the 29 aircraft since 2016, but on May 17 the company said it had acquired AAF’s portfolio.

The aircraft are currently leased to nine airlines, including Air France subsidiary HOP!, UK regional Flybe and Royal Air Maroc.

“The acquisition brings NAC’s owned fleet to 413 aircraft,” NAC said in a statement. The fleet comprises Embraer E170s, E175s, E190s, E195s, ATR 42s, ATR 72s and Bombardier Dash 8s, CRJ900s, CRJ1000s and CS300s. Beyond this, NAC has around 50 aircraft on order.

NAC was historically a specialist turboprop lessor, but since changing ownership in 2015 the company has established a position as a leading regional-jet lessor as well.

Acquisitions since the 2015 ownership change include US-based Embraer leasing specialist Jetscape Aviation Group in March 2016 and US-based Air Lease Corp.’s (ALC) fleet of 25 ATRs and 25 E-Jets.

NAC has aircraft on lease to over 70 airlines in 47 countries.

