Irish lessor and asset management company Airborne Capital launched on Nov. 23, with plans to create an aircraft portfolio valued at over $5 billion within five years.

Airborne Capital, which will initially have offices in Dublin and London, is headed by CEO Ramki Sundaram, the former head of aviation at aircraft financing specialist Natixis.

The start-up said it has “substantial backing” from FEXCO Group, Ireland's largest privately owned financial services company, which employs more than 2,300 people across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, North America and Latin America.

FEXCO decided to invest in Airborne Capital after identifying aviation asset financing as an attractive long-term investment opportunity. “We believe this business can grow rapidly to play a major role in the market segments it is targeting,” FEXCO CEO Denis McCarthy said.

Airborne Capital described itself as “a specialist aircraft lease and asset manager with access to deep pools of capital.” The company added: “Airborne Capital will act as a bridge between investors seeking bespoke investment solutions in the aviation space, and issuers requiring aviation financing via differentiated capital solutions.”

Sundaram will be joined by Cian Dooley, who has over 25 years’ experience with manufacturers, lessors and aviation financing firms, as a partner in the venture.

The rest of the headline team comprises Jocelyn Noel – who, like Sundaram, is ex-Natixis - as well as a number of executives from aircraft leasing firm Goshawk, including former CFO Anand Ramachandran who will take on the CFO role at Airborne Capital, and corporate finance specialists John O'Flynn and Eugene Lui.

Based on the outlook for a doubling of the world fleet over the next 20 years, the new company detailed “aggressive plans” to accumulate more than $5 billion of aircraft assets-under-management within the first five years of being set up.

“This growth is triggering a financing need that will not be covered by traditional sources of capital. Airborne Capital will provide solutions to fill this gap, and offer its expertise to new capital providers to meet the aviation industry's growth needs,” Airborne Capital said.

