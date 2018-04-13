Nepal Airlines Corp. (NAC) is preparing for the arrival of the first of two Airbus A330s in June, as the Nepal flag carrier aims to increase its international business, according to media reports.

The 274-seat A330s, currently in final assembly stage in Toulouse, were ordered from Portugese wet-lease specialist Hi Fly.

Hi Fly announced via Twitter the two new A330-200s will be delivered in June and July 2018.

Nepal Airlines has been challenged by a 2017 10% market share loss at its Kathmandu hub, because of aircraft unavailability.

According to NAC, it has entered into a 12-year contract of total-care-package for the aircraft’s Rolls-Royce engines, including spare engines, if needed.

NAC currently operates two Airbus A320s and a Boeing 757s. The carrier’s international network includes routes from Kathmandu to Doha (Qatar), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Hong Kong, Bangkok (Thailand) and Dubai as well to Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai (India).

