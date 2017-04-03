MIAT Mongolian Airlines plans to lease two Boeing 737 MAXs from Irish lessor Avolon as it looks to bolster its single-aisle fleet. The new aircraft are scheduled for delivery in early 2019.

“The 737 MAX will become a cornerstone in our fleet modernization strategy as we look to introduce new airplanes to our customers in the years to come,” MIAT Mongolian Airlines president and CEO Tamir Tumurbaatar said. “These fuel efficient airplanes will help us realize our goals of driving down operational costs and expanding the regional network, while also providing our valued customers and passengers with an unmatched flying experience.”

The Mongolian flag carrier is expected to operate the 737 MAX aircraft on existing routes to South Korea, China, Japan, Russia, Germany and future new routes.

“We will commence a new scheduled flight to Busan, South Korea beginning this summer and increase frequency for all flights toward Asian and European destinations to accommodate our peak travel season while continuously looking for new possibilities to open new markets in the coming years,” Tumurbaatar said.

The Ulaanbaatar-based carrier currently operates a fleet of three Boeing 737s and two 767 aircraft.

