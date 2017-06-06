Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) is moving closer to a lease deal for used Airbus A330s that will allow the carrier to upgauge narrowbody aircraft routes in high-demand, international markets.

The airline wants to have a deal for six aircraft “locked down” by the middle of July, CEO Peter Bellew said on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Cancun. “We’ve narrowed down some aircraft, [and] we’re doing due diligence on them at the moment,” he said.

The intention is for the first of the leased aircraft to arrive toward the end of the fourth quarter, with the remainder to follow by April, Bellew said. The carrier also intends to add another six leased A330s about one year later.

MAB is considering A330-200s or -300s for the initial six leased aircraft, Bellew said. They will have lie-flat beds in premium class, and some will likely be equipped for onboard Wi-Fi.

These aircraft will be one-for-one replacements for Boeing 737s on routes where demand warrants more seats and a better product. Certain routes to India and China are in this category, as well as flights to Hong Kong and Bali, Indonesia.

Because the A330s would be replacing other aircraft being retired, they will not increase fleet size. However, these moves will help give MAB a more appropriate mix of widebody aircraft and narrowbody aircraft, Bellew said.

Meanwhile, a new aircraft agreement with Airbus or Boeing appears to be much further away. The carrier has been considering an order for up to 30 aircraft for long-term fleet renewal in the 2019–25 timeframe. MAB has previously said it favors 787-9s or A330neos for this requirement.

However, Bellew said the prices being quoted for the new aircraft are not yet low enough, and are at “unrealistic” levels. The airline is prepared to “bide our time” if it cannot negotiate the right price. If a deal does not eventuate, MAB can lease more used aircraft, Bellew said.

MAB already has six A350s on order, with the first scheduled for delivery in December and another to follow in the same month. It will use the first two aircraft for training, and on shorter flights in Southeast Asia, Bellew said. They will then replace A380 service on one of MAB’s twice-daily London flights, possibly by February. The second daily London flight will be taken over when the third and fourth A350s have arrived. MAB was also considering putting A350s on its Auckland route, but has since changed its mind and is now considering other options for aircraft not used on the London route.

MAB’s A380s will be transferred to a new charter unit the carrier is establishing, primarily for religious-pilgrimage flights. Bellew said the CEO of the charter carrier will likely be named in the next few weeks. A leading candidate has been identified, from outside the company. The rest of the senior management team is already in place.

The charter unit is preparing its application for an operator’s certificate, and is close to an agreement with Airbus on the cost for reconfiguration work on the A380s. An engine maintenance agreement with Rolls-Royce is also nearly finalized.

Bellew said the first of the A380s should be ready for the new unit to begin charter flights by November–December 2018. The remaining five are expected to be ready by July 2018.

