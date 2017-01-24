Chinese carrier Loong Air has agreed to acquire 20 aircraft from Irish lessor AerCap.

The aircraft type was not specified, but Loong Air is currently an all-narrowbody operation, with 17 Airbus A320s and three Boeing 737-300 freighters. It also has A320ceos and A320neos on order.

Loong Air chairman Liu Qihong said that since Loong Air was established in December 2013, it has grown rapidly and is now considering long-haul operations.

The airline’s Hangzhou home base grew beyond 30 million passengers in December 2016, ranking it the fifth largest in China and one of the busiest in the world.

“The airport’s plan to expand further provides historical development opportunity for Loong Air, consistent with our aim to become better, bigger and stronger,” Liu Qihong said.

Loong Air operates more than 100 passenger and cargo routes across China and Southeast Asia, 39 of which originate from Hangzhou.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com