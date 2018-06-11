Rendering of Boeing 737 MAX 8 in SMBC Aviation Capital livery.
Ireland-based aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital has posted a $319.4 million full-year profit and aims to transition the majority of its fleet to new-technology aircraft by the mid-2020s. During the financial year ended March 31, SMBC’s core lease revenue rose 1.1% to $934 million, while overall income remained steady at $1.03 billion, pushing full-year pre-tax profit up 2.2% to $319.4 million. SMBC Aviation Capital CEO Peter Barrett said this record profit was driven by ...
