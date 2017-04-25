Dublin-based aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital has placed a direct order with Boeing for three 737-800s, bringing its total owned, managed and committed portfolio for 737-800s to 198.

Two of the three new aircraft will be placed on lease with Japanese airline All Nippon Airways. The remaining aircraft will be placed on lease over the coming weeks. All three aircraft will be powered with CFM engines.

SMBC Aviation Capital CEO Peter Barrett said the 737-800 “is an aircraft for which we see substantial demand from our customer base and which has been a core part of our offering over many years.”

In addition to its portfolio of Boeing 737s and 787s, SMBC Aviation Capital has an order book of 90 737 MAX 8s, with the first delivery scheduled in 2018.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com