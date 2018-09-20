Aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation has completed the acquisition of Sky Leasing’s Irish subsidiary, Sky Aviation Leasing International (SALI), adding 51 aircraft to its portfolio.

“The transaction closed on Sept. 13 and places Goshawk in the top 10 aircraft lessors globally with a total of 222 aircraft,” Goshawk’s transaction advisor, Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy, said Sept. 19.

The deal has also added 17 new customers and six new countries to Goshawk’s global reach, taking it to 64 lessees in 33 countries.

Goshawk’s portfolio is now valued at $11.1 billion, averaging three years’ old, with a remaining lease term of 7.7 years. Narrowbodies make up 77% of the fleet.

Dublin-based Goshawk was founded in 2013 as a 50:50 joint venture between Hong Kong-based conglomerate NWS Holdings and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises.

In July, at the Farnborough Air Show, Goshawk Aviation placed its first direct orders for 20 Airbus A320neos and 20 Boeing 737 MAX 8s and announced plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

At Farnborough, Goshawk Aviation chairman and NWS Holdings executive director Brian Cheng said Goshawk was aiming to have an owned, committed and managed fleet of over 220 aircraft by the end of 2018—a target which the company has now hit.

He added that the timing for any future IPO would depend on market conditions and aircraft lessor valuations, but Goshawk is “in the middle of the process” toward an IPO, which is a “clear long-term plan” for the company.

Goshawk, which is strongest in Europe and the Middle East, also plans to build its presence in Asia over the coming years.

