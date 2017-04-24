Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has bought Ireland-based lessor, the AWAS group of companies, from private equity investor Terra Firma Capital Partners and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition is the latest in a series of deals that has seen a rapid rationalization of the aircraft leasing sector.

The deal will see DAE, which has a fleet of just over 100 aircraft, acquire AWAS, which is more than double its size with a fleet of 263 owned, managed and committed narrowbody and widebody airliners. The latter figure includes an orderbook of 23 new aircraft scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2018.

The combined company will have an owned, managed and committed aircraft fleet of 394 aircraft with a total value of more than $14 billion, serving more than 110 airline customers in 55 countries from offices in Dubai, Ireland, Singapore and the US.

“This acquisition of AWAS is strategically compelling and propels DAE into a top 10 aircraft leasing platform,” DAE MD Khalifa AlDaboos said. “Our leasing business has been growing at a rapid clip and this acquisition will more than double the current size of our business, providing the necessary scale for DAE to best serve its customers.”

“Over three decades AWAS has built a respected brand, a highly experienced workforce, and a world-class platform with all key capabilities in-house,” DAE CEO Firoz Tarapore added.

The new entity will result in “a well-diversified portfolio with the ability to generate strong risk-adjusted returns,” he said.

The transaction will be financed by DAE’s internal resources and committed debt financing. The transaction is subject to required regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2017.

